Using Data Replication to Upgrade Your Oracle Database with Minimal Downtime

Download Now Provided by: Quest Software Topic: Data Management Format: HTML

If you run Oracle, database upgrades and migrations are inevitable. While there are real benefits to performing these upgrades and migrations, changes of this scale introduce equally real risks of unforeseen issues and downtime. Native Oracle solutions provide some protection, but all have trade-offs or leave remaining risks.



Business requirements around uptime and continuity are ultimately what create pressure and stress around upgrades and migrations. And, while it’s reasonably easy to predict downtime associated with the known steps in upgrading, there’s always the threat of unplanned downtime associated with unexpected problems.



This paper explores the various drivers and challenges associated with upgrades and migrations and presents proven approaches used by SharePlex customers to mitigate the risks and flawlessly upgrade without impact to the business.