Using Media Independent Handover to Support PMIPv6 Inter-domain Mobility Based Vehicular Networks

Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) was proposed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) as a new network-based mobility protocol which does not require the involvement of MN's in any form of mobility management. MN can handover relatively faster in PMIPv6 than in host-based mobility protocols (e.g. Mobile IPv6 (MIPv6)) because it actively uses link-layer attachment information which reduces the movement detection time, and eliminates duplicate address detection procedures. However, the current PMIPv6 cannot provide continuous mobility support for MN when roaming between different PMIPv6 domains; the authors introduce a novel inter-domain PMIPv6 scheme to support seamless handover for vehicle in motion to support continuous and seamless connection while roaming in the new PMIPv6 domain.