Using the Public Cloud as a Platform for Innovation

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Enterprise Software Format: PDF

Cloud adoption is top of mind as the enabler of innovation across organizations. The fine combination of on-demand resources, pay-as-you-go pricing, and highly productive, innovative services have made the public cloud in particular, the ideal proving ground for new digital initiatives. A cloud-enabled enterprise can increase its agility, speed-of-innovation, and time to market so organizations can realize new revenue streams.



It can help IT better partner with stakeholders, streamlining value delivery. Public cloud infrastructure sets the foundation for enabling technologies, such as IoT, machine learning, analytics, mobile, and blockchain to create disruptive applications. This positions the organization for success with solutions that scale dynamically to meet global organization needs. In other words, it allows them to leapfrog market norms and better engage with customers.