VCE VxRail ™ Appliance Cost and Maintenance Advantages

In this paper the case for Hyper-Converged Appliances, and in particular the EMC VCE VxRail Appliance, is made from both cost and measurable effort perspectives. Strict reliance on measurables was used in lieu of anecdotal observations or customer quoted benefits in order to provide realistic and repeatable analysis.Specifically, the total cost of ownership (TCO), total cost of acquisition (TCA) and relative work efforts to install, initialize and maintain a VCE VxRail™ Appliance (VxRail) will be contrasted and compared to a Build Your Own (BYO) system.Read more to gain insight!VxRail, hyper-converged appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® Processors. Intel Inside®. Powerful Data Center Outside.