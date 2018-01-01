Velocity Adaptation for Synchronizing a Mobile Agent Network

Download Now Download Now Provided by: ComSIS Consortium Topic: Networking Date Added: Oct 2011 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors investigate the problem of synchronizing a mobile agent network by means of a velocity adaptation strategy, where each agent is assigned different moving velocities to establish a time-varying network topology, and the velocity of each agent develops adaptively according to the local property between itself and its neighbors. They show that their strategy is effective in enhancing the synchronizability of the mobile agent network, i.e., the region of power density for which the network can achieve synchronization is enlarged as compared to the fast-switching case.