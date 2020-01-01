Visualizing the 5 Zero Trust Focus Areas

IT Broke Traditional Security
An expanded digital footprint, influx of connections, on-demand operating models and pervasive threats require a better approach to security.
Zero Trust Security eliminates the idea of a trusted perimeter-based network. The model default denies access to systems until trust is extensively verified and strictly controls lateral movement.
This infographic outlines the 5 attack vectors
Zero Trust is designed to help protect and the challenges with each:
- People
- Devices
- Data
- Networks
- Workloads