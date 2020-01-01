Visualizing the 5 Zero Trust Focus Areas

Download Now
Provided by: AppGate
Topic: Security
Format: PDF
IT Broke Traditional Security

An expanded digital footprint, influx of connections, on-demand operating models and pervasive threats require a better approach to security.

Zero Trust Security eliminates the idea of a trusted perimeter-based network. The model default denies access to systems until trust is extensively verified and strictly controls lateral movement.

This infographic outlines the 5 attack vectors Zero Trust is designed to help protect and the challenges with each:

  • People
  • Devices
  • Data
  • Networks
  • Workloads
