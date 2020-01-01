What is the case for investing in your real estate technology?

The Verdantix report provides real estate and facilities executives with a detailed analysis of the case for investing in real estate technology today. Their recommendation: in a quickly changing technology landscape, real estate execs should reassess their technologies every year.
- 70% of real estate and FM professionals believe that digital technologies add value to their organization.
- Digital technologies are gaining new interest because of lower costs (like sensors) and growing proof points as the market matures.
- Mobile solutions are driving new deployments across maintenance and workplace services.
Download your complimentary report and learn more.