What is the case for investing in your real estate technology?

70% of real estate and FM professionals believe that digital technologies add value to their organization.

Digital technologies are gaining new interest because of lower costs (like sensors) and growing proof points as the market matures.

Mobile solutions are driving new deployments across maintenance and workplace services.

The Verdantix report provides real estate and facilities executives with a detailed analysis of the case for investing in real estate technology today. Their recommendation: in a quickly changing technology landscape, real estate execs should reassess their technologies every year.