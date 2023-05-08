What makes observability a priority?

Organizations are managing a more diverse array of infrastructure than ever, which increases security, risk, and compliance concerns and affects service-level metrics. Monitoring and observability help address these concerns. However, monitoring is fragmented and significant data is unmonitored. Even so, as cloud, cloud-native, and open-source adoption, usage, and spending continue to increase, so do observability deployment and budget plans. Unfortunately, pricing and billing can be a barrier to achieving observability.

This white paper recommends that organizations understand the pricing and billing options used by observability vendors so that they can select the best solution and overcome any cost barrier to achieving full-stack, end-to-end observability.