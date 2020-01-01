White Paper: Continuous Attack Simulations

How to Identify Risk, Close Gaps, and Validate Your Security Controls
Attack simulations continuously mimic real-world threats to highlight gaps in security systems, and unlike traditional ad hoc testing, they provide an ongoing view of dynamic security environments. Can the insights from attack simulations be used to close gaps and strengthen security programs? They can, if integrated into your existing security operations.
In this paper, you’ll learn:
- Why continuous attack simulations are more effective than traditional, ad hoc testing
- Which common security weaknesses can be identified through attack simulations
- How to integrate attack simulations into your overall security operations