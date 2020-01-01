White Paper: Digital Identity Security Assurance

Customer identity and access management and security best practices to protect consumer identities

The security and business advantages of scoped access

The importance of edge network protection

A case study from a leading global pharmaceutical company

Customer identities are among your company’s most critical and valuable assets. Securing these digital identities, and ensuring ongoing business value from the associated data, are crucial for business success.In managing digital identities and building consumer trust, companies need to apply the highest security measures to protect themselves and their customers. In the worst-case scenario, customers could become victims of identity theft, with potentially significant impact on their financial, professional, and personal safety. All of which have the potential to negatively impact brand trust and subject your business to liability charges and class-action lawsuits.Download this complimentary white paper to learn how to keep your customers’ data secure and protect your brand. The paper includes: