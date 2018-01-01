White Paper- HP A3 Multifunction Printers: The Latest Innovation for Highly Productive Businesses

Introducing the latest printing innovation for highly productive businesses.A3 multifunction printers (MFPs) from HP feature technology that transforms the copier experience for customers and service professionals.Across all industries, businesses are adapting to digital transformation. An influx of new digital tools and technologies provides both opportunities and challenges to pursue new business opportunities and improve existing processes. There’s so much to absorb that it’s easy to overlook the printer and copier infrastructure on which so many businesses rely.New HP A3 multifunction printers that accommodate printing, scanning, faxing, and copying are poised to deliver the disruptive innovation needed to deliver cost-effective color while driving service efficiency and protecting against security breaches. Companies can even leverage the resources of managed print services companies to offload all or part of the burden of managing and maintaining printers that are housed on site where workers have immediate access to them.Advanced technology available from HP transforms MFPs into smart devices that provide maximum uptime, fewer service interventions, and enhanced collaboration.This eBook gives you all the details.