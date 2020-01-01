White paper: You need to simplify remote office backup – and here’s why

Cloud backup has a compelling value proposition for every enterprise looking to protect their data, and especially
for remote and branch offices (ROBOs). Companies can reduce data protection costs by over 50%, minimize
downtime, and enable central IT to manage backup and recovery remotely. Cloud backup allows companies to
better comply with data privacy regulations and provides protection against data loss due to ransomware attacks.
Relevant business cases in which distributed data risk is especially high
Why cloud-based data protection is ideal for ROBO
Best practices for implementing cloud backup and recovery for ROBO
How an effective cloud-based data protection solution looks like
Read this whitepaper to learn: