White paper: You need to simplify remote office backup – and here’s why

Cloud backup has a compelling value proposition for every enterprise looking to protect their data, and especially for remote and branch offices (ROBOs). Companies can reduce data protection costs by over 50%, minimize downtime, and enable central IT to manage backup and recovery remotely. Cloud backup allows companies to better comply with data privacy regulations and provides protection against data loss due to ransomware attacks.



Read this whitepaper to learn: Relevant business cases in which distributed data risk is especially high Why cloud-based data protection is ideal for ROBO Best practices for implementing cloud backup and recovery for ROBO How an effective cloud-based data protection solution looks like