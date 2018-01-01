Search

Why (and How) to Sell Cloud Services

There’s a lot of buzz around the cloud as more and more applications are making the move from on-premise to cloud-based. At the current rate, it won’t be long before everything is in the cloud. As a technology solution provider, it’s up to you to stay ahead of the curve by proactively offering cloud services as a new practice area for your clients. Technology solution providers who offer their clients cloud services generate more than 50% recurring revenue and produce 1.5 times the profit of their peers. Don’t miss out on this opportunity that’s also a win for your customers.

This eBook is your guide to understanding the benefits of the cloud for you and your customers, and finding the right ways to sell cloud services.

