Why Choose Les Olson Company

Les Olson Company is a family-owned and independently operated business with nine locations, serving the entire State of Utah, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Southwestern Wyoming. Since 1956, we’ve been providing businesses with the technology they need to enhance operational efficiency to do more in less time. Over the past 60 years, technology has changed, but our commitment to our customers remains the same – to offer only the highest-quality products, to provide the best customer service possible, and to give back to our community.