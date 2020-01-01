WHY CUSTOMERS DEPLOY DELL EMC POWERSTORE IN VMWARE ENVIRONMENTS

Dell EMC PowerStore achieves new levels of agility and operational versatility for today’s VMware environments. It is built for the VMware Ecosystem and can
make your selected on-premises data sets available for consumption in VMware Cloud on Amazon
Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Compute, via direct, low latency connections.
Discover the many advantages of PowerStore and how it delivers fault tolerance to your VMware environments.
Intel® Innovation Built-In
Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.