Windows 8.1 Client to Microsoft's Cloud Services

Over the past several years, Microsoft has reinvented its enterprise technologies in its push toward the cloud. Windows 8 is a key part of making Microsoft customers and devices cloud-ready for the next generation of technology. With Microsoft cloud services such as Office 365, Office Web Apps, and SkyDrive, Windows 8 may now become a crucial part of how your organization can effectively leverage cloud-based technologies and applications for end users.