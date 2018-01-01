Wired and Wireless Computer Network Performance Evaluation Using OMNeT++ Simulation Environment

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Research in Electronics & Communication Technology (IJRECT) Topic: Enterprise Software Date Added: Jun 2014 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors investigate the performance of wired and wireless computer networks using OMNeT++ simulation environment. The performance of the network is evaluated on the basis of throughput. To investigate the problem, they use OMNeT++ network simulation framework along with N-client application module as wired simulation network and wireless host-to-host application module as Wireless simulation network from INET framework. Both these modules support client server environment with variable number of clients. They have kept data packet size constant i.e. 1000 bytes for both networks.