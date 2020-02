Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Software Format: PDF

This IDC study provides a size and forecast for the worldwide composable/disaggregated infrastructure market from 2018 to 2023. IDC estimates this market — which consists of appliances/platforms, software, and associated hardware drag — to be $751.5 million in 2018. Further, IDC predicts that this market will grow at a CAGR of 58.2% to reach $4.7 billion in 2023.