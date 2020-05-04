Year-round IT budget template Share

Provided by TechRepublic Premium

Published May 4, 2020

Topic TechRepublic Premium

Format Excel

If you set up your IT budget the right way now, you can manage spending all year -- and save a lot of time and effort when next year's budgeting chores roll around. This Excel template includes tabs to help you track spending, monitor unplanned purchases, categorize expenses, and record key data like recurring payments, contract end dates, and the cost of new hires by department.