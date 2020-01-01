Your New Best Friend: DNS Security

Watch Now Provided by: Cisco Umbrella Topic: Security Format: Videos

Telecommuting is on the rise. More users are working remotely, off the network, and off VPN, which leaves them vulnerable to malware, data exfiltration, and other malicious threats. Because DNS-layer security is built into the backbone of the internet, it can protect all users and devices with internet connections, even when roaming. More than 91% of malware uses DNS to gain command and control, exfiltrate data, or redirect web traffic. Brush up on DNS security fundamentals, learn how DNS-layer security can help you block threats before they reach your users, and gain visibility into what’s really happening on your network.