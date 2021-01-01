Zero Trust Enterprise IAM Gives State CIOs Powerful Controls to Deter Cyberthreats

Download Now Provided by: Cisco Duo Security Topic: Security Format: PDF

State and local governments face a rising tide of ransomware attacks that, without the protection of a good information security solution, can jeopardize confidential data and result in costly service and productivity disruptions. Often, these attacks involve compromised user credentials. In fact, Verizon’s latest Data Breach Investigations Report, found that 97 percent of IT attacks on public sector entities involved phishing tactics, and 70 percent of these attacks succeeded in compromising user credentials. In the wake of these attacks, public agents are rethinking their approach to controlling who or what can access IT resources.