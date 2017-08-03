Search

10 tips to help you become a Google Chromebook power user

As Chromebooks gain traction in the enterprise and in schools, here are 10 tips to help professionals get the most out of the machine.

By | August 3, 2017, 4:00 AM PST

Chromebooks are a valuable option for enterprises thanks to their affordability and integration with G Suite. Since most Chromebook work is done in the cloud, they are also a much lower security risk than typical laptops, according to TechRepublic writer Brandon Vigliarolo.

"Schools and businesses are both making use of Chromebooks because of how low maintenance they are," wrote Vigliarolo. "Businesses that use G Suite can make even more use of Chromebooks: integration is simple and instant because users log in with the same Google account they use for work."

And according to IDC, the US consumer PC market in Q1 2017 was soft, but the commercial market "came out strong, mostly backed by growth of Chromebooks."

Here are 10 popular TechRepublic articles with Chromebook tips to help you get the most out of your machine.

1. How to sync your iPhone photos to your Chromebook using Google Drive

Many workers use the iPhone for taking professional as well as personal photos. However, as many enterprises do not use Macs, users may need to transfer those photos to a Chromebook. In this article, TechRepublic senior editor Conner Forrest demonstrates how to move the photos on your iPhone to your Chromebook using Google Drive.

2. 10 apps that make Chromebooks feel like a real desktop

While Chromebooks continue to gain popularity, making the switch from another machine can be a bit jarring, as the Chromebook is meant to feel different from a standard desktop PC. Here, Forrest describes ten apps that can help make your Chromebook experience more productive, including Gmail Offline, Pixlr, and Wunderlist.

3. So you want to develop on a Chromebook...

Developers interested in working on Chromebooks while on the go need to find the right tools to work in the cloud-based environment. In this article, TechRepublic contributing writer Jack Wallen describes the developer tools that can make the job successful.

4. Three ways to record and share a presentation with nothing but a Chromebook

Chromebook users who give presentations can record and share their work, instead of just sharing a link to slides. Here, TechRepublic contributing writer Andy Wolber describes how to record a presentation using nothing but your Chromebook and Hangouts, Movenote, and Screencastify.

5. How to draw on a Chromebook and mobile devices

While the G Suite allows for collaboration across documents and spreadsheets, it can be difficult to draw across devices. In this article, Wolber examines three drawing apps that work on your Chromebook and mobile devices, including Android and iOS.

6. How to make music on a Chromebook

A Chromebook can be a powerful tool for a musician, or for a professional who needs to work with music on occasion. Here, Wolber highlights three apps that allow you to make music on the machines with nothing more than a browser and an internet connection.

7. 4 ways you can bring CAD to your Chromebook

In the past year, the number of creative apps available to run on a Chromebook increased, as developers built cloud-based CAD and 3D design apps. As demand for CAD has increased, it can be useful to have that software on your Chromebook. In this article, Wolber describes a few apps that let you create 3D objects on your Google Chromebook.

8. Pro tip: Project your Chromebook screen

Sharing your Chromebook screen on a projector to your coworkers can more effectively invite people to participate in a project than a handout or other means. Here, Wolber explains how to share a Chromebook screen to a projector using a cable, a Chromecast, or an Apple TV and an app.

9. How to print to a local network printer from a Chromebook

Chromebooks recently gained the experimental ability to print to local printers with the release of Chrome OS Version 57 to the stable channel, which is helpful for business users who want to use the machine with network printers that don't support Google Cloud Print. In this article, Wolber walks through how to enable the experimental printing setting on a Chromebook, along with a couple other alternative printing methods.

10. How to use secure shell from your Chromebook

You don't need a standard laptop to administer your Linux servers: Chrome OS is faster, less likely to break, and less expensive, so a Chromebook makes a great mobile admin tool for remote Linux servers, according to Wallen. Here, he walks through the steps of using ssh from Chrome OS.

acer-chromebook-with-nvidia-k1-product-photos01.jpg
Image: Sarah Tew/CNET

