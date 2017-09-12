Apple iPhone X: Everything the pros need to know



The Apple iPhone not only transformed mobile computing, but humanity's relationship with technology in general. It led the movement to make handheld slabs of metal and software an integral part of our identities and our daily lives—for better or worse.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the first iPhone, Apple is expected to announce a special edition of its flagship smartphone on Tuesday at an event at the new Steve Jobs Theater in its Apple Park headquarters.

The new ultra high-end model of the iPhone is expected to be called the iPhone X and will be a new addition to the product line—which will also include a pair of incremental upgrades with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Let's take a closer look at what it means for professionals and businesses.

What is the iPhone X?

In order to give the iPhone a big leap forward for its 10th anniversary, Apple has reportedly been hoarding up some innovations for this launch. The iPhone X is expected to include a number of advanced features and design elements that go beyond the incremental upgrades to its standard models. These cutting-edge upgrades will also make the iPhone X over $1,000 and involve key design compromises.

Mostly notably, the iPhone X looks to include a nearly bezel-less OLED display with 1125x2436 resolution (compared to a 1080x1920 LCD on 2016's iPhone 7 Plus). That will enable the iPhone X to have a larger 5.8-inch screen (compared to the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus) while having a smaller form factor that is actually closer in size to the iPhone 7.

But, the thin bezels will also cause the iPhone X to lose its home button and its fingerprint scanner. As a result, Apple is replacing Touch ID with Face ID, which will create a 3D map of your face and use that to unlock the device. The challenge—judging by the face scanning software of the past from Google and others—is that it may not be as fast and accurate as a fingerprint scanner.

Other new features in the iPhone X could include wireless charging, an infrared camera to support augmented reality, and the ability to record 4K video at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps (super slow motion).

Why does the iPhone X matter?

The iPhone X changes the iPhone experience in several significant ways. We already talked about the shift from Touch ID to Face ID. The even bigger shift is Apple removing the home button in the iPhone X and replacing its controls with gestures. This will be an enormous change in the way people will interact with the phone, since the home button has been a primary control since the iPhone launched in 2007.

Expect a lot of users to be confused and frustrated at first—especially professionals who want to use the iPhone to do work the way they always have and don't want to think about a new way of interacting with it. I expect that plenty of users will go into stores and try the iPhone X, get frustrated by the lack of a home button, and opt to buy the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus instead (since they retain the home button).

That said, the switch to gestures potentially offers more fine-tuned control over the interface since the number of possible gestures is far larger than the number of actions you can do with a physical button. Once users adapt to gestures, it could be an improvement. Apple will also reportedly add functionality to the power button to help compensate.

Who will the iPhone X affect?

The iPhone X will matter most to the following types of professionals:

Developers, who will need to learn the platform for adapting apps and sites

UI/UX designers, who will need to understand the platform changes since they will likely cascade to other platforms as well

IT professionals, who will need to learn the changes in order to support corporate users

Marketers, who will need to figure out how to adapt marketing messages and campaigns to users who control the interface in new ways

Innovators and early adopters, who stake their reputation on staying ahead of the curve

Image: Apple

When will the iPhone X launch?

Apple will announce the iPhone X, as well as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and updates to the Apple TV and Apple Watch, on Tuesday at 10:00 am Pacific (1:00 pm Eastern) at a two-hour event in Cupertino, CA. It will be livestreamed from Apple's website and from the Apple Events app on Apple TV. You will need to watch using Apple's Safari browser or Microsoft's Edge browser.

Pre-orders will likely open the week after the announcement. Because of supply shortages, the iPhone X is expected to be in short supply. So if you want one early, expect to wake up at midnight Pacific time on the day pre-orders open.

What are the competitors to the iPhone X?

In innovation, the top competitor to the iPhone X will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. They are both innovation leaders in bezel-less packages with big price tags. The Note 8 bests the iPhone X in several specs, but the iPhone X has a slight edge in design and software integration.

The two biggest competitors to the iPhone X could actually be the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. And of course, devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, the Essential Phone, and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 have pre-empted several of the leading iPhone X features and design elements.

Nevertheless, the iPhone X resets the playing field. Other hardware makers will emulate its design and platform changes, as they always do.

