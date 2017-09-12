Apple unveils iPhone 8, 8 Plus as 'first smartphone designed for AR'

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, revealed at a special event on Tuesday, represent the firm's first major hardware move into the augmented reality (AR) space. Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said it is the "first smartphone designed for AR."

While Apple's ARKit is a big part of the company's AR strategy, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have some upgrades that will make them more usable as AR companion tools. The iPhone 8 has a 12MP camera, new camera sensors, deeper pixels, and more color saturation. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12MP cameras as well.

A new feature called portrait lighting for iPhone 8 Plus uses machine learning to customize lighting for portraits. Additionally, the phones can shoot 4K video at 60FPS and 1080p video at 240FPS, enabling incredibly slow motion video.

The phones feature a familiar design, with a glass body supported by aerospace-grade aluminum. According to Schiller, the 8 and 8 Plus will be available in silver, space grey, and a new gold color.

For those worried about the glass design, Schiller noted that the glass is the "most durable" used in any smartphone design.

The new stereo speakers for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are louder than iPhone 7 with deeper bass, Schiller said. Both phones also feature wireless charging with the Qi standard, which Apple is working with other partners to develop integrations for.

The iPhone 8 will start at $699 and the iPhone 8 Plus will start at $799. Preorders start on September 15 and ship on September 22.

On these dates, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands, according to the Apple website.

Beginning September 29, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in Andorra, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and Slovenia, according to the Apple website.

iOS 11 will be available on September 19.

