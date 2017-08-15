GoDaddy's SmartLine makes it easy to add a business phone line to your smartphone

Image: iStockphoto/g-stockstudio

GoDaddy's new SmartLine mobile app, announced via press release on Tuesday, gives professionals the ability to add a second phone number to their existing smartphone. According to the release, the app can be used by small business owners to add a dedicated business phone number with additional features.

According to a survey that GoDaddy conducted, 86% of small business owners reported using their personal phone to take business calls as well. With the SmartLine app, they'll get a separate line, allowing them to keep using their own phone for work, without having to give out their personal number.

If a user receives a call directed toward their SmartLine number, they'll be alerted on their phone so they can answer with the proper greeting. And, if they make a call through the app, their business number is what will show up on the recipient's caller ID, the release said.

Answering the phone with the proper greeting may seem trivial, but 89% of respondents in a GoDaddy survey said that they would be more likely to trust a business if they answered the phone in a professional way.

SmartLine users can customize their voicemail on the app and can also have the voicemail transcribed as well, the release said. Users can also set business hours that will automatically send the call to voicemail when it is made after hours.

There are currently two plans available to users. The SmartLine Basic plan is free for the first month, then it costs $3.99 per month for 100 minutes of talk and 100 text messages. The standard SmartLine plan is also free for a month, but then costs $9.99 per month for unlimited talk and text.

Additional paid features will also be available later in 2017, the release said, allowing users to purchase vanity numbers or have a toll-free number available for their business. The app is available for iOS and Android, using the customer's existing voice line to make its calls.

Similar phone services have come to prominence among SMBs and startups as a way to save money on full phone systems. Virtual phone systems like Grasshopper offer a similar product to the SmartLine app, while more integrated solutions like T-Mobile's DIGITS also launched this year.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

GoDaddy's SmartLine mobile app allows business owners to add a second, dedicated phone line to their smartphone. Users will see when a call comes into the app, and they can customize their business voicemail and set availability that coincides with their working hours. The app is available on iOS and Android, and will compete with virtual phone systems like Grasshopper, and carrier options like T-Mobile's DIGITS.

