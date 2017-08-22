Google launches Chrome Enterprise with added security and Active Directory integration

Image: Google

On Tuesday, Google announced Chrome Enterprise, a beefed-up offering of its Chrome OS that brings on-premises identity management through Microsoft Active Directory, endpoint management through VMware Workspace ONE, and a host of other features for business users.

In a blog post announcing Chrome Enterprise, Google noted that the Active Directory integration can help business that aren't all-in on the cloud better take advantage of Chrome OS. According to the post, it will allow "employees to use their native credentials to authenticate across devices and Google Cloud Services like Google Play while centralizing management of user and device policies for IT admins."

With the VMware Workspace ONE integration, Workspace ONE becomes the first third-party tool for managing Chrome devices in the workplace. The goal is to allow an organization to more centrally manage corporate devices, or those in a BYOD program, the post said.

Additionally, custom device policies can be delivered through VMware Workspace ONE, based on device platform, geography, department, and other descriptors. Also, because of the endpoint management capabilities in this integration, admins can more easily offer apps through a single app catalog, streamlining the deployment process for users. "Chrome device users can even access full Windows desktops and applications, helping to accelerate the adoption of Chrome devices in the enterprise," the post said.

Google is also planning on bringing the Play Store to even more Chrome devices, it said in the post. The full list of Play Store-compatible devices can be found here.

Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager of end-user computing at VMware, noted in the post that the integration with Chrome Enterprise was driven by customer desire to manage Chrome devices in the same way they manage their other devices.

"Using Workspace ONE, our customers can securely manage the lifecycle of Chromebooks along with all their other end points giving them better security and a consistent user experience across all devices," Dhawan said in the post

While the standard Chrome OS experience offers the Google Play store, user preferences sync, automatic updates, remote desktop, cloud print, and app virtualization support, Chrome Enterprise takes it further. With Chrome Enterprise, users get access managed extensions, cloud-based fleet management, kiosk modes, SSO support, theft prevention and more.

Google Chrome Enterprise will cost $50 per device, per year. More information can be found during the August 23 webinar here.

