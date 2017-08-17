Hacker claims to have decrypted Apple's Secure Enclave, destroying key piece of iOS mobile security

A hacker going by the handle xerub has just released what he claims to be a full decryption key for Apple's Secure Enclave Processor (SEP) firmware.

This could be a major blow for iOS security because of the importance of the SEP: It handles Touch ID transactions and is completely isolated from the rest of its host device. Your iPhone, iPad, or iPod has no idea what's going on in the SEP, and that means no one else does either—at least until today.

Now that its firmware code is exposed it's open season on SEP vulnerabilities.

What the Secure Enclave Processor is

Ever since Touch ID came out with the iPhone 5S, there has been a tiny coprocessor embedded in the main S-series, and now A-series, processor chip. That tiny coprocessor runs completely on its own—it has a separate OS, updates separately, and nothing it does is known to the rest of the device.

One of the key points of the SEP is its generation of the device's Unique ID (UID). That UID is further secured by tangling it up with an ephemeral key that changes every time the device is rebooted.

You might remember some of the fuss over the FBI not being able to decrypt iPhones and Apple's fuss over not handing the code to them. The SEP is a big part of that argument since it's the bit of the device doing all the encryption.

The key that was just released is precisely what the FBI and other law enforcement agencies wanted Apple to provide, and its public release makes that argument a thing of the past.

Protecting the UID is why the SEP exists, and why all Touch ID actions, password verification, and other security processes happen inside it. The fact that it was, until now, a black box made it that much more secure: We could see what went in and what came out but there was no way of knowing what the process was.

Why the SEP's decryption is a big deal

A black box no longer, the SEP's firmware code is now open to the world, thanks to xerub's efforts. The key is published here, this GitHub repository contains what you need to decrypt it, and this one has the tools to process it.

Decrypting the SEP's firmware is huge for both security analysts and hackers. It could be possible to watch the SEP do its work and reverse engineer its process, gain access to passwords and fingerprint data, and go even further toward rendering any security relying on the SEP completely ineffective.

There's no telling when the effects of the SEP's decryption could start being felt, or in what way. Ideally, Apple will release a fix as soon as possible, but failing that be on the lookout for Touch ID hacks, password harvesting scams, or other attacks that could take advantage of the decryption.

We reached out to Apple and xerub for comments. This article will be updated with any response.

