How IoT and big data improved Toyota's manufacturing process

"The Internet of Things really provides an enormous amount of opportunity moving forward," says to Jeff Makarewicz, group vice president for quality and safety engineering at Toyota.

TechRepublic's Teena Maddox met with Makarewicz to discuss how IoT and data are changing the way Toyota manufactures its automobiles.

IoT has helped Toyota improve their response time to quality issues. For example, when the company has a field issue, Makarewicz said, it can trace a particular part back to its manufacturing conditions, and try to understand if there's something in the manufacturing process that is out of control.

Toyota is also beginning to use sensors for factory equipment to help with maintenance and troubleshooting, which helps lower costs as well. "If we can understand what the optimal maintenance schedule is, then we can perform the maintenance on the required cycle versus the guesstimated cycle."

