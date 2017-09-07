How to quickly install OpenNMS on Ubuntu 16.04 or Debian 8

Image: Jack Wallen

OpenNMS is an open source, enterprise-level, web-based, network monitoring system that can be used to monitor unlimited devices at a single instance. If you've attempted to install OpenNMS on the last LTS release of Ubuntu, you probably ran into some serious issues when it came to install Java 7.

Fortunately, there's a much easier way to install this powerful platform, for both Ubuntu 16.04 and Debian 8 (Jessie). I'm going to walk you through that process, so you can make use of OpenNMS.

I will be demonstrating on a freshly-installed Ubuntu 16.04 environment.

First things first

Before you take the first steps for installing OpenNMS, you should run an update and upgrade with the following two commands:

sudo apt update ​sudo apt upgrade

Should the kernel be upgraded during the process, you'll need to restart the server (so you might want to plan this accordingly).

Download and run the install script

This installation will be handled by a single script. Go back to your terminal window and issue the following commands to download and run the installer script:

curl -L https://github.com/opennms-forge/opennms-install/archive/1.1.tar.gz | tar xz cd opennms-install-1.1 sudo bash bootstrap-debian.sh

During the installation, you will be asked to first okay the installation (Figure A).

Figure A

The next bit of interaction you must undertake with the installer is to enter a database username and password (Figure B). OpenNMS uses PostgreSQL. If you've not installed this database, you can enter whatever username and password you want for this; otherwise enter the necessary credentials for a database user with privilege enough to connect to the database.

Figure B

Finally, you will have to agree to the Java end user license. Once you've done that, the installer will continue and complete.

The error

During the installation you will be warned that the OpenNMS installer must be run manually to complete the installation. This is actually easy to take care of. Back at your terminal window, issue the command:

sudo /usr/share/opennms/bin/install -dis

The above will complete the installation.

Logging in

You are now ready to log into OpenNMS. Point your browser to http://SERVER_IP:8980 and log in with the default credentials admin/admin. The first thing you will want to do is change the admin password. Click on the admin user drop-down (upper right corner - Figure C) and then select Change Password. In the resulting window, click Change Password. You will then be prompted to enter the current admin password and then create the new password.

Figure C

Ready for work

You are now ready to start setting up OpenNMS for your business. I highly recommend you head over to the official OpenNMS documents page and start with the User Guide. Once you've completed that, move on to the Administrator Guide. After reading both of those guides, you should have a solid understanding of how to configure and use OpenNMS.

