How to restore the recovery partition in macOS Sierra

The macOS recovery partition is a simple way to troubleshoot or even reinstall a wonky macOS installation by accessing the operating system's installation files stored on your Mac's hidden partition.

While the recovery partition is created automatically when installing or upgrading your Mac, there are times when it does not get created, and this can cause some difficulty when certain administrative functions are performed. If you happen to fall into the latter category and somehow lost your recovery partition, there is a way to restore it without having to reinstall macOS. There is an easy-to-execute solution that scripts the changes necessary to create the recovery partition within minutes.

Requirements

Mac computer running macOS 10.7 (or later)

macOS Installer (from Mac App Store)

Recovery Partition Creator 4.x

Administrative credentials to the Mac

How to restore the recovery partition

Launch the Recovery Partition Creator 4.x app by holding down the Control button and left-clicking the app, then selecting Open from the context menu (this bypasses GateKeeper and allows the app to run). The script will execute and request to download any missing components from the internet; click the OK button to allow this, if necessary. The script will prompt you to authorize the changes that will be made to your hard drive. Click OK. Prior to creating the partition, you'll be prompted to selected the drive that the script will use to modify and create the recovery partition from. During its checks, the script will determine the filesystem being run on the drive. To confirm, click OK. Afterwards, the script will ask to check the drive for errors; click Continue to proceed or Skip Check to bypass this step. After the disk check completes, the script will prompt you one last time. Click the button that corresponds to the version of macOS you'll be creating the Recovery Partition on. The script will request the location of the macOS Installer in order to extract the files necessary to create the partition. Enter the location of the installer and click Choose.

Depending on your computer's specifications, the process could take awhile to complete. The script will run as a background process thread, so feel free to continue to using it like you normally would during this time.

Once the recovery partition is successfully completed, the script will end and a confirmation prompt will appear onscreen indicating its completion; click OK to close out the script. Your new recovery partition has been created.

