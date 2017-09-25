HPE accelerates hybrid IT for SMBs with new infrastructure offerings

Image: iStockphoto/Vladimir_Timofeev

A suite of new infrastructure products from HPE may help boost hybrid IT efforts among SMBs, the company announced on Monday. Announced via press release, HPE unveiled new efforts on storage, networking, compute, and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

For starters, HPE's new entry-level SimpliVity 380 HCI product brings all-flash storage to mid-sized businesses with additional built-in features like data protection, disaster recovery, deduplication, and compression, the release said. According to HPE, the SimpliVity 380 solution costs 20% less than its competitors.

Also part of the firm's flash portfolio are the new HPE MSA storage arrays and HPE Nimble Storage flash arrays, which are both being marketed toward SMBs as well. The MSA1050 Hybrid Storage Array offers double the performance of its predecessor, while the HPE Nimble Storage Predictive Flash platform brings additional analytics and insights.

Additionally, new HPE StoreFabric M-series switches will make it easier for SMBs to build out a high-performance infrastructure designed for flash. "The new family of HPE StoreFabric M-Series Ethernet switches provide flash-optimized networking over standard iSCSI connections," the release said.

On the server side, HPE announced that its ProLiant ML110 Gen10, ProLiant ML350 Gen10, and ProLiant DL580 Gen10 servers were now available for SMB IT environments. At HPE Discover 2017 in Las Vegas, the company called its 10th-generation ProLiant servers "world's most secure industry standard servers."

Another new product for SMBs that HPE announced is the HPE OfficeConnect OC20. It's a Wi-Fi solution for smaller companies (fewer than 100 employees) that gives business-grade connectivity in an easy to set up package. "Small businesses are going mobile and embracing new technologies such as cloud, mobility and unified communications to increase business efficiency and customer engagement. While Aruba is the mid-tier to large enterprise networking brand, HPE is extending its networking capabilities to small business with HPE OfficeConnect OC20," the release said.

Finally, HPE announced a new purchase model called Consume IT for SMB that will allow business customers to pay for tech over time, the release said. SMBs can select what products they want and simply pay a single monthly fee.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

HPE has released new infrastructure solutions for SMBs that aim to improve their efforts in hybrid IT. HPE's product updates include those in networking, servers, storage, and HCI, including new network switches and a new business Wi-Fi solution. With Consume IT for SMB, a smaller business can choose the products it wants and pay for them over time, as it consumes them.

