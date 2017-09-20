IBM open sources Liberty codebase to boost microservices and cloud-native app development

On Wednesday, IBM revealed the Open Liberty project, open sourcing its WebSphere Liberty code on GitHub to support Java microservices and cloud-native apps.

The company created Liberty five years ago to help developers more quickly and easily create applications using agile and DevOps principles, according to an IBM developerWorks blog postfrom Ian Robinson, WebSphere Foundation chief architect at IBM.

The development life cycle continues to accelerate, and developers are now asked to turn ideas into production-ready, scalable apps extremely quickly, Robinson wrote. Open Liberty can help with this task, as it creates a runtime to support Java microservices that can be regularly updated and easily moved between different cloud environments. When a commercial WebSphere product license is applied, Open Liberty is fully supported by IBM as well, he noted.

Open Liberty offers developers the core tools needed to build Java apps and microservices, using the Java EE foundation from WebSphere Liberty, as well as the latest work from the MicroProfile community, Robinson said in the post.

Developers can also choose to move to the commercial versions of WebSphere Liberty at any time, he noted, which include technical support and more specialized features. Open Liberty and WebSphere Liberty are built on the same codebase, allowing for a seamless transition and no need to modify apps.

Open Liberty is part of IBM's longtime work to open source, Robinson said in the post. "As well as creating Open Liberty (our Java EE and MicroProfile implementation), we have also contributed the IBM J9 VM to Eclipse as Eclipse OpenJ9," Robinson wrote. "The combination of OpenJ9 and Open Liberty provides the full Java stack from IBM with a fully open licensing model."

Developers can download Open Liberty from openliberty.io, and can contribute to the code via GitHub. IBM's development team will work closely with the wider developer community to review new features in the open and ensure the platform "remains the most robust and capable runtime for Java apps," Robinson wrote.

"We hope Open Liberty will help more developers turn their ideas into full-fledged, enterprise ready apps," Robinson wrote. "We also hope it will broaden the WebSphere family to include more ideas and innovations to benefit the broader Java community of developers at organizations big and small."

