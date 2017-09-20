iPhone 8 crushing Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in benchmark tests for speed, performance

When it comes to speed and performance, Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are blowing the competition out of the water.

According to various benchmarking tests conducted using Geekbench software, Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus outperformed the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and various other Android devices in speed and performance. As noted by Tom's Guide in its review, the phones also performed better than the 7th-generation Core i5 MacBook and the Dell XPS 13 laptop in some tests as well.

Much of this is due to Apple's A11 Bionic chip, a six-core CPU, and a new Apple-designed GPU. The A11 is about 25% faster than its predecessor, the A10, in single-core processing. But, when looking at complex, multicore processing, the A11 outperforms the A10 by about 80%.

To understand the benchmark scores, it is important to know how some of the biggest tools establish their metrics. The popular Geekbench, for example, uses a baseline score of 4000, which equates to an Intel Core i7-6600U. So, a score of 8000 is double the performance of that particular processor.

For multicore performance, according to Geekbench 4 results from Tom's Guide, the iPhone 8 Plus scored 10,472, while the iPhone 8 scored 10,170. The top-scoring Android device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, only scored 6,564 on the same test. The Samsung Galaxy S8 scored 6,295.

Image: YouTube/Tom's Guide

In terms of laptops, it was a closer race, but the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus still came out ahead. The 7th-generation Core i5 MacBook scored 9,213, according to Tom's Guide. The Dell XPS 13, on the other hand, took 7,159. While these comparisons are impressive, Geekbench founder John Poole told Tom's Guide that laptops tend to offer better sustained performance over time.

Tom's Guide also used 3DMark's tool for measuring graphics performance as well. In that test, the iPhone 8 Plus scored 64,412 and the iPhone 8 scored 62,212. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, however, only managed to score 39,834.

The Tom's Guide team also compared the iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy S8+ in their ability to edit, export, and save a two-minute 4K drone videos. The Galaxy Note 8 completed the task in three minutes and three seconds, while the Galaxy S8+ did it in four minutes and seven seconds total. The iPhone 8 did it in 42 seconds. This led Tom's Guide to conclude in its review that the iPhone 8 is "easily the fastest phone ever."

The tests are a definite win for Apple, as premium Android phones continue to advance their hardware specs. And Apple's additional involvement in the chip making process could have been one of the key drivers of the A11's success.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus outperformed the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 series in Geekbench benchmarking tests for speed and performance, performed by Tom's Guide. The iPhone 8, powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip, also bested laptops like the 7th-generation Core i5 MacBook and the Dell XPS 13 in the same tests. Graphics performance was also a win for Apple, with the iPhone 8 beating the Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 in a test of video editing speed.

