Lenovo's latest HCI offerings aim to boost IT efficiency in the software-defined data center

Lenovo took one step further into the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) market on Monday, announcing its ThinkAgile VX Series of systems at the 2017 VMworld conference in Las Vegas. The preconfigured solution aims to boost IT efficiency and simplify infrastructure management.

"Today's datacenter market is being disrupted by the increasing demands on IT departments to rapidly deliver new services and applications," Radhika Krishnan, vice president and general manager for software defined infrastructure at the Lenovo Data Center Group, said in a press release. "They are looking for new ways to resolve these challenges while growing their business."

The ThinkAgile VX series looks to speak to those needs by combining Lenovo's ThinkSystem platforms, the power of Intel Xeon processors, and the capabilities of VMware vSAN. In this way it lowers deployment time and makes data center management easier by pooling resources from servers, storage, and virtualization, the release said.

One of the key pieces of the VX series is scalability. According to the release, users can start with three node and go from there. New features in vSAN also add native encryption, lowering cost for customers as they no longer need to invest in products like separate self-encrypting drives.

According to the release, there are three models in the VX Series:

"VX 3000 Series: General-purpose 1U and 2U 1-node solutions optimized for compute-heavy applications, such as VDI." "VX 5000 Series: Storage-dense 2U 1-node solutions optimized for fast, high-capacity storage applications such as email, big data, and analytics." "VX 7000 Series: 2U 1-node solutions optimized for the highest-performance workloads, such as databases and collaboration."

All three of these models can be configured to order, and are available in either all-flash or hybrid configurations.

Potential use cases for the VX Series could be as a quick way to set up infrastructure for a remote office, or a retail store, the release said. They could also be used for enterprise apps and VDI deployments as well.

"This turnkey appliance provides our joint clients with a highly reliable infrastructure that saves time and improves performance while making their IT organization more agile," Yanbing Li, senior vice president and general manager for storage and availability at VMware, said in the release.

The Lenovo ThinkAgile VX Series for VMware vSAN will be available starting November 17, 2017.

