Report: CIOs, CTOs, and CDOs leading top digital transformation efforts

CIOs, CTOs, and chief digital officers (CDOs) are the executives leading top digital transformation initiatives worldwide, according to a new list from Constellation Research.

On Wednesday, the firm released the Business Transformation 150, a list recognizing the top global leaders spearheading digital transformation efforts in their organizations.

These executives—working across industries including entertainment, finance, government, healthcare, higher education, retail, and sports—all demonstrate an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to new technologies, and are actively preparing their companies to succeed both during and after the changes, according to a press release.

"We have scoured the globe for leaders who have taken an innovative approach to digital transformation," said Ray Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research, in the release. "Common traits of the winners include a passion for productive disruption, a willingness to share lessons learned, and a desire to achieve the art of the possible. More importantly, these individuals have a strong will to apply exponential technologies that improve economic, social and environmental conditions."

SEE: Digital transformation: A CXO's guide

CIOs and CTOs together make up nearly 59% of the list. CDOs, who have been around for only a few years, now account for 23% of executives leading digital projects, according to Constellation Research. CMOs came in fourth place, with 7% of executives on the list, followed by CEOs, chief innovation officers, COOs, and presidents. Nearly 25% of leaders on the list are women.

Manufacturing was the most represented industry on the list, with 24% of executives from that sector. This makes sense, as ZDNet noted, since manufacturing has much to gain from new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data. Financial services came in second place, with nearly 11% of executives on the list, followed by retail (9%), technology (7%), and public sector (7%).

Executives that made the list were nominated by peers, industry influencers, technology vendors, and analysts in a rigorous six-month selection process, according to the release.

"The industry is witnessing a shift toward leaders who are much more digitally capable when it comes to transforming the modern organization to survive in turbulent but highly opportunistic times," said Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, in the release. "The future belongs to change agents who can map out a sustainable future for the enterprises of tomorrow. The Business Transformation 150 calls out these exemplars of an emerging new sensibility in leadership, one that values an increasingly human-centered yet highly tech-driven ethos."

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

1. CIOs, CTOs, and chief digital officers (CDOs) are the global executives leading top digital transformation initiatives, according to the Business Transformation 150, a new list from Constellation Research.

2. Manufacturing was the most represented industry on the list, followed by finance and retail.

3. Executives on the list all demonstrate an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to new technologies, and are actively preparing their companies to succeed both during and after transformation efforts.

Image: iStockphoto/popba

Keep up to date on all of the latest leadership news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see