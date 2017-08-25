The complete business user's guide to Samsung's Galaxy Note8

Samsung is well known for releasing flagship smartphones that consumers crave. But when it comes to the Galaxy Note series, the Note7 was a nightmare that could have taken the company down in a pocket of flames. However, the latest evolution of that line has been released, and Samsung hopes the Galaxy Note8 will completely eclipse the shadows of its former self.

This smart person's guide is a quick way to get up to speed on the Galaxy Note8. We'll update this resource periodically when news and updates about this Samsung device are released.

SEE: All of TechRepublic's smart person's guides

Executive summary

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note8? The Galaxy Note8 phone is the latest iteration of the Note series. This flagship-level device comes with a digital pen and numerous security and productivity features that will be attractive to business users.

The Galaxy Note8 phone is the latest iteration of the Note series. This flagship-level device comes with a digital pen and numerous security and productivity features that will be attractive to business users. Why does the Galaxy Note8 matter? For Samsung, the Note8 matters because of the disaster that befell its predecessor: Because of issues with the batteries, the Note7 was prone to halt and catch fire. The Galaxy Note8 needs to prove the Note7 was a fluke, so the company can regain consumers' trust in the product line.

For Samsung, the Note8 matters because of the disaster that befell its predecessor: Because of issues with the batteries, the Note7 was prone to halt and catch fire. The Galaxy Note8 needs to prove the Note7 was a fluke, so the company can regain consumers' trust in the product line. Who does the Galaxy Note8 affect? The Note series is popular among business users, especially those who prefer to interact with their devices via a digital pen. Consumers might also enjoy the Note8, with its telephoto primary lens, at f/2.4 and including an Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), to enable better low-light pictures.

The Note series is popular among business users, especially those who prefer to interact with their devices via a digital pen. Consumers might also enjoy the Note8, with its telephoto primary lens, at f/2.4 and including an Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), to enable better low-light pictures. When is the Galaxy Note8 available? The Note8 will be available to purchase in the US on September 21, 2017, and it will be available to purchase in the UK on September 22, 2017.

The Note8 will be available to purchase in the US on September 21, 2017, and it will be available to purchase in the UK on September 22, 2017. How do I get a Galaxy Note8? You can preorder the device on the official Samsung Galaxy Note8 site.

SEE: Ebook—Reducing the risks of BYOD in the enterprise (PDF) (TechRepublic)

Image: Sarah Tew/CNET

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note8?

The Note8 is a flagship-level device in Samsung's Note series. Although the Note8 is the largest and heaviest phone since the Note2, Samsung managed to keep the Note8 down nearer to smartphone dimensions, so size won't be an issue like it was for some with the Nexus 6. Because of the thinner width (it's less than 3" wide, whereas the Nexus 6 was nearly 3.5" wide), the device will easily fit in most consumers' hands. Plus, the Note8 has elegant curved edges.

Beyond the form factor, the S Pen digital pen brings an added appeal to the device. The S Pen allows users to quickly take notes or draw images; consumers will love the ability to draw an image and share that image as an animated GIF.

But don't think the Note8 is all form and no function. The spec sheet clearly indicates this device is—with one exception—on par with modern flagship mobile devices.

Specs for the Galaxy Note8:

Body: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 in)

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 in) Weight: 195 g

195 g Display: Super AMOLED 6.3" capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors at 2960x1440 pixels (~521 ppi pixel density)

Super AMOLED 6.3" capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors at 2960x1440 pixels (~521 ppi pixel density) OS: Android 7.1.1

Android 7.1.1 Chipset: Exynos 8895 Octa - EMEA, Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Exynos 8895 Octa - EMEA, Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 CPU: Octa-core 4x2.35 GHz Kryo (US) and 4x1.9 GHz Kryo (China)

Octa-core 4x2.35 GHz Kryo (US) and 4x1.9 GHz Kryo (China) GPU: Adreno 540 (US and China)

Adreno 540 (US and China) Internal storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB External storage: microSD up to 256 GB

microSD up to 256 GB RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Camera (Primary): Dual 12 MP (26mm, f/1.7, PDAF and 52mm, f/2.4, AF) OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom, dual-LED flash

Dual 12 MP (26mm, f/1.7, PDAF and 52mm, f/2.4, AF) OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom, dual-LED flash Camera (Secondary): 8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, 1440p@30fps, dual video call, Auto HDR

8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, 1440p@30fps, dual video call, Auto HDR Battery: non-removable 3,300 mAh with talk time up to 22 hours and music play up to 74 hours

The one slight for the device is the battery. The Note8 has a smaller battery (3,300 mAh) than the Galaxy S8 (3,500 mAh). This drop in size is due to the inclusion of the S Pen.

The Note8 includes Samsung's Bixby, which is the company's take on Google Assistant and Siri. Chances are, most users will forego Bixby in favor of the more reliable and integrated Google Assistant, though some people may want to try it.

Additional resources

Why does the Galaxy Note8 matter?

The Note8 must go a very long way to regain users' trust in the company and the Galaxy Note line because the Note7 was a disaster. With 35 reported incidents of the device randomly catching fire, Samsung had to recall the Note7 twice. The issue turned out to be two bad batches of batteries and caused the public to lose faith in one of the largest manufacturers of smartphones on the planet.

It was fortunate for Samsung that sales of the Galaxy S7 and S8 were so strong, otherwise the Note7 could have spelled doom for the company. Not only did the Note7 become the punch line for late-night talk shows, it was banned on numerous flights. Because of the recalls and the hit the company's image took, the financial losses were at $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Additional resources

Who does the Galaxy Note8 affect?

The Note series is popular with business users because of its digital pen. Samsung has improved the S Pen for the Note8 (it has a finer tip, and its responsiveness eclipses the Microsoft Surface pen), so users will take better notes and create more detailed drawings.

SEE: The Comprehensive Android Development Bundle (TechRepublic Academy)

Other features that will easily attract business users include the following.

Knox 2.9: Samsung's in-house, enterprise-class encryption provides data security and user flexibility, all from within a secure folder. The 2.9 release of Knox improves the admin control and has an enhanced UX design.

Samsung's in-house, enterprise-class encryption provides data security and user flexibility, all from within a secure folder. The 2.9 release of Knox improves the admin control and has an enhanced UX design. DeX: When attached to a display (via micro HDMI to HDMI cable), DeX will shift the mobile device into a desktop workstation so users are working with a more familiar interface; this functions similar to Microsoft's Display Dock. DeX enables users to work with Microsoft Office/Outlook, Skype, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Hancom Office, WPS Office+PDF, OfficeSuite, Gmail, Chrome Browser, Google Drive, YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Workspaces, and much more software.

When attached to a display (via micro HDMI to HDMI cable), DeX will shift the mobile device into a desktop workstation so users are working with a more familiar interface; this functions similar to Microsoft's Display Dock. DeX enables users to work with Microsoft Office/Outlook, Skype, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Hancom Office, WPS Office+PDF, OfficeSuite, Gmail, Chrome Browser, Google Drive, YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Workspaces, and much more software. Security options: A Note8 device can be unlocked via the standard methods as well as facial recognition and iris recognition. These options provide for a more secure experience, which is crucial for business and enterprise users.

A Note8 device can be unlocked via the standard methods as well as facial recognition and iris recognition. These options provide for a more secure experience, which is crucial for business and enterprise users. Edge Panels: A new Edge Panels feature in the Note8 is the ability to set up shortcuts to launch two apps at once with a single tap on the icon.

A new Edge Panels feature in the Note8 is the ability to set up shortcuts to launch two apps at once with a single tap on the icon. Live Focus: If you're looking to up your mobile photo game, the Note8 includes a feature that allows you to focus on a single image and blur the background.

If you're looking to up your mobile photo game, the Note8 includes a feature that allows you to focus on a single image and blur the background. Telephoto lens: The primary 12-megapixel camera includes a telephoto lens at f/2.4. With the inclusion of OIS, the primary camera is capable of taking much better images at low-light levels. The Note8 primary camera will best any competition that isn't sporting OIS.

The primary 12-megapixel camera includes a telephoto lens at f/2.4. With the inclusion of OIS, the primary camera is capable of taking much better images at low-light levels. The Note8 primary camera will best any competition that isn't sporting OIS. Lock screen memos: If you need to take memos on the fly, the Note8 will allow you to use the S Pen to write quick notes on the device's lock screen.

Additional resources

What are the Galaxy Note8 competitors?

Some of the competitors to the Note8 are the following devices.

When is the Galaxy Note8 available?

The Galaxy Note8 was unveiled on August 23, 2017 and will be available in the US starting September 21, 2017 and in the UK on September 22, 2017. The full market price of the device is $929.99 USD. Your current device might be eligible for up to $300.00 USD in trade-in value. For more information on Note8 deals that apply to Galaxy Note7 owners, read the TechRepublic article How former Samsung Galaxy Note7 owners can get 50% off a new Galaxy Note8.

Additional resources

Image: Dan Patterson/TechRepublic

How to I get a Galaxy Note8?

You can preorder a device from the official Samsung site. On that site, you can purchase a device associated with a carrier (AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, or US Cellular) or an unlocked version that can be used on any of the supported networks. Once the Note8 launches, look for the device at any supporting carrier.

Additional resources