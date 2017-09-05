This tiny Windows 10 PC that fits in your pocket will ship in November

The Sirius A—a desktop PC crammed into a device not much bigger than a phone—will begin shipping from November 20th.

The tiny, wedge-shaped computer runs the full desktop version of Windows 10 and can be connected to a monitor, mouse and keyboard to be used as a PC.

When not plugged in, the mini-PC also includes a six-inch touchscreen, 1080p display for use on the move, with a 3,000mAH battery that maker Ockel Computers promises supports up to three hours of 'casual use'.

Where the Sirius A differentiates itself from a smartphone is in its ports, with two USB 3.0, a USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort and Ethernet available, as well as a 12V power input. 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity are also included.

The Sirius A should run its bundled Windows 10 Home 64-bit OS about as well as the 2016 Lenovo ThinkPad 10 tablet. The Sirius packs a similar Intel Atom processor and is available with 4GB of RAM.

In theory the Sirius A only needs a monitor to work as a full PC, since the device can switch to work as a digital keyboard or mouse when connected to a display, see below. However, it remains to be seen how well this Switch feature, developed with the help of Microsoft, works in practice.

Image: Ockel Computers

Helping to cool the densely packed and fanless Sirius A is a heatsink built into the aluminium casing.

The Sirius A is also available in a Pro version, which ships with Windows 10 Pro, increases RAM to up to 8GB and eMMC flash storage to up to 128GB.

Ockel has raised more than $640,000 to build the Sirius A via the crowdfunding website Indiegogo, about 400% more money than it was originally seeking.

Mass production of the Sirius is due to get underway in October and once all backers have received the Sirius A, Ockel Computers may sell the Sirius more widely, mentioning it had talks with retailers at the recent IFA Trade Show in Germany.

If bought via Indiegogo, the Sirius A is available for $549 and the Sirius A Pro for $609. The prices exclude shipping and each device includes free Avanca Toughglass screen protector and Minim True Wireless Earbuds.

A pocketable Windows 10 device isn't an entirely new concept. The $689 HP Elite X3 is a six-inch phone that can be docked and linked to a monitor and keyboard. However, while the Windows Phone device can run certain Windows 10 apps, it offers a limited Windows 10 desktop.

Image: Ockel Computers

