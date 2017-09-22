Top 5: Tech tips for disaster preparedness

No matter where you live there's always the potential for the weather to go bad. Very bad. I'm talking hurricane, tornado, or even earthquake bad.

So before you're glued to the weather app watching the onslaught build, if you even get that much notice, you need to put together your disaster data plan.

Here are five tips for tech disaster preparedness:

1. Have a backup phone in your emergency kit.

A cheap Android phone can give you access to important communications and data if your main phone is damaged.

2. Get a solar charger.

Battery life will be critical if the power goes out. A solar charger can help you keep connected in situations where wireless is still up but the electricity where you are isn't.

3. Store important notes offline.

Whether it's Evernote or SimpleNote, list all your critical information in a file you can access even if connectivity is down. You don't want to get caught needing to know one thing to get the Internet back to working but need the Internet working to find out what it is.

4. Keep redundancy in mind.

This is the more widely applicable principle behind the extra cell phone. Host data in multiple locations, preferable places with different geographic risk factors.

5. Plan and test.

Get your team together and make sure you have a plan for what happens. Then test it. Find out if your redundant system will kick in and remain seamless. Do this twice a year minimum. Make it simple for people to remember what to do in a crisis and make sure it's going to work!

Now all this is assuming you and your team are physically safe. This is also assuming you already put together your 72-hour kits and all the other essential emergency preparedness you need as a human! If you haven't done that, that's the most important tip. Do it. Now.

