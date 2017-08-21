Verizon, Ericsson, Qualcomm break Gigabit record with 1.07 Gbps speeds on 4G LTE

Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies have broken the Gigabit speed barrier, achieving an industry first of 1.07 Gbps download speeds on commercial silicon and network infrastructure, the companies announced Monday.

The record speed was reached in 4G using the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM X20 LTE Modem during an Ericsson lab trial. Researchers used only three 20MHz carriers of FDD spectrum, which means the companies reached new levels of spectral efficiency for commercial networks and devices, according to a press release. This will allow the companies to deliver Gigabit internet to more customers, the release noted.

Further, the companies achieved the record speed using 12 simultaneous LTE streams, which allow for up to a 20% increase in peak data rates and capacity, along with an improvement in average speed, using Ericsson's Radio System and LTE software working with a mobile test device based on the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem.

SEE: The Scientific Essentials Bundle (TechRepublic Academy)

The press release also noted that, in the lab test, the 1.07 Gbps speed was accomplished using all licensed band combinations with:

12 LTE streams with three cell carrier aggregation of FDD spectrum

4x4 MIMO per carrier (multiple in, multiple out), which uses multiple antennae at the cell tower and on consumers devices to optimize data speeds

256 QAM per carrier, which enables customer devices and the network to exchange information in large amounts, delivering more bits of data in each transmission, significantly enhancing data speeds

The 1.07 Gbps accomplishment builds on Verizon's recent work with Gigabit LTE. In April, Verizon announced the launch of its Fios Gigabit Connection, which offers 940 Mbps download speeds and 880 Mbps upload speeds to customers in eight US regions. And in May, Verizon and Ericsson announced a partnership to run trials of their 5G wireless technology at the Indianapolis 500.

"[Qualcomm Technologies'] work with Verizon and Ericsson has allowed us to be first in surpassing the Gigabit speed barrier with our Snapdragon X20 LTE modem," said Mike Finley, president of Qualcomm North America, in the press release. "This is an important milestone on the path to 5G that will allow for better average speeds for all users and will drive new and exciting consumer experiences."

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

1. On Monday, Verizon, Ericsson, and Qualcomm Technologies announced that they broke the Gigabit speed barrier and hit 1.07 Gbps download speeds in a lab trial.

2. The companies achieved the record speed using 12 simultaneous LTE streams, which allow for a 20% increase in peak data rates and capacity, along with an improvement in average speed.

3. This announcement builds on Verizon's recent work with Gigabit LTE, which it now offers to customers in eight US regions.

Image: iStockphoto/Pixtum

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see