10 perfect 2021 holiday gifts for iPhone owners

Still shopping for an iPhone owner this holiday season? These accessory gadgets and gizmos can extend its functionality in ways they may have never realized they needed.

I may be a bit biased since I've been using one for years, but iPhones are great little devices straight out of the box. That doesn't mean they don't lack a few features or have shortcomings, however.

Luckily, Apple and the third-party accessory ecosystem surrounding it manufacture a countless number of solutions for those shortcomings, and conveniently for this time of year, they also make great gifts. These 10 are standout picks and will look great sticking out of a stocking or wrapped under a tree.

AirPods Image: Apple When it comes to Apple, it's a fact that they design their products to seamlessly integrate, which means Apple hardware will always be the best option for iPhone users. In the case of headphones, the best you can get for the iPhone are AirPods. There are several options to pick from, so be sure to examine the different models to see which fits your gift recipient's lifestyle. Apple

MagSafe Duo Charger Image: Apple MagSafe is Apple's magnet-assisted wireless charging system that snaps wireless chargers and other accessories in place on the back of iPhones. This dual-device charger from Apple charges both an iPhone (series 12 and newer) and an Apple Watch at the same time. It also folds in half for easy transportation, making it a great companion for iPhone and Apple Watch owners. Note that, while it can technically charge older models of iPhone, it isn't designed for them and doesn't work well. This charger also requires a power brick that outputs at least 20W, so be sure to include one with the charger if you decide to give it as a gift. $129 at Apple

ROKFORM rugged iPhone case Image: ROKFORM This line of rugged case for the iPhone adds drop protection, supports MagSafe, and even includes a secondary magnet to help it stick to any magnetic surface while you're in the field. It also has a specialized proprietary mounting point on the back for other ROKFORM accessories and mounts designed for biking, driving, and various outdoor activities. ROKFORM

AirFly Pro Image: Amazon This nifty little device connects to anything with a headphone jack and enables it to both broadcast and receive Bluetooth signals. That means you won't be connecting it to your iPhone, but you can use it to turn any speaker or car that doesn't support Bluetooth into a device that will play music and read out GPS directions from your iPhone. It's 16-hour battery life and USB-C charging make it an even better accessory to the modern mobile tech kit. $46 at Amazon

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit iPhone screen protector Image: Amazon This tempered-glass screen protector distinguishes itself from the competition because of the installation kit that comes with it. It has an alignment tray that snaps into place over the screen to ensure a proper fit and position, which is one of the toughest parts of attaching a screen protector. $16 at Amazon

RØDE VideoMic Me-L Image: Apple If your iPhone owning giftee does a lot of sound recording on their phone, be it for interviews, sound clips or whatever it could be, they need a directional microphone like this one. It attaches via the iPhone's lightning port and even comes with a windshield for getting good sound on blustery days. $79 at Apple

Incase Nylon Accessory Organizer Image: Apple I travel with my iPhone and a few other gadgets, and a case like this is precisely what I and other iPhone owners like me need. It's a perfect way to organize charging cables, spare batteries, and other essential iPhone accessories. Anyone without a case like this one will be thrilled to get it. $49 at Apple

Moment iPhone lenses Image: Moment, Inc. iPhones have increasingly amazing cameras, but they don't stack up to optics custom-built for uses like macro, micro, and telephoto. A kit from Moment makes the iPhone into a better camera than it ever could be alone, but there are a lot of bits and pieces necessary to use it. That's why I've linked to Moment's kits for the iPhone — they're full packages that contain what's needed to get started. Just be sure you select the right model for your gift recipient. Moment

Belkin MagSafe car vent mount Image: Apple This MagSafe charger attaches to a vehicle's air vent, putting a driver's iPhone in the perfect position to be used safely. It's a fantastic gift idea for anyone who is frequently on the road with their iPhone. $40 at Apple