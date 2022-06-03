Learn about and compare the key features of two top password managers, 1Password and Dashlane, to choose the best option for your business.

Using a password manager is a great way to protect your personal or business data and accounts. Password management software makes it easy to use complex and varied passwords for all of your accounts without having to remember them all or storing them in a format that’s easily hacked.

1Password and Dashlane are two of the top password management tools on the market. Both services have advanced features to securely store and monitor your passwords. Learn what features each solution offers and how to decide between these two password managers.

What is 1Password?

1Password is a password management software that helps users or businesses keep their passwords secure through advanced features like multi-factor authentication (MFA). 1Password can securely store passwords, identify compromised passwords, and facilitate secure login sharing. It also has a browser extension that can autofill saved passwords to websites.

In addition, 1Password alerts you if a password is weak or duplicated across other accounts or if your information was involved in a data breach. It’s a helpful tool for maintaining strong account security. 1Password is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android.

What is Dashlane?

Dashlane is a password manager that encrypts your data to securely store login credentials for all of the websites and accounts you use. The tool includes the more standard features such as password generation, storage, and sharing as well as some extras.

With Dashlane, you get a VPN service to keep your data secure while on public wi-fi networks. Dashlane can also be unlocked with MFA apps like Duo and integrates with single sign-on (SSO) platforms like Okta and Azure Active Directory. Dashlane supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and all major browsers.

1Password vs Dashlane: Feature comparison

1Password Dashlane 2FA ✔ ✔ Password Generator ✔ ✔ Password Autofill ✔ ✔ SSO Integration ✘ ✔ Security Monitoring ✔ ✔ Password Sharing ✔ ✔ VPN ✘ ✔ Advanced Reporting ✔ ✔

Head-to-head feature comparison: 1Password vs Dashlane

Password management and sharing

Both tools provide core password management features such as securely storing, autofilling, and generating passwords. They also both allow users to customize the criteria for generating new randomized passwords, including length, character types, and readability.

1Password features password and username generators to create secure login credentials that aren’t re-used across websites. It uses a secure vault system for password sharing. Vaults can be created to organize your passwords and securely share with them others within the organization.

Similarly, Dashlane’s secure sharing feature can be used to share one or more passwords and secure notes. Users can share a password with individual users or groups and adjust the sharing permissions to provide either full or limited access.

Security and monitoring

Both services employ 256-bit AES encryption and two-factor authentication to keep your login information secure. Dashlane uses PBKDF2 encryption to protect user’ passwords, while 1Password has its own Secret Key encryption system.

In terms of monitoring, 1Password includes their Watchtower monitoring feature, which integrates with Have I Been Pwned to provide alerts if any of your passwords have appeared in data breaches. This is a great way to catch compromised passwords early.

Dashlane offers Dark Web monitoring so that you can be alerted if any of your personal information or login credentials have been compromised and shared on the Dark Web. This monitoring tool scans records attached to hacks and data breaches, with almost a million new records added and scanned every day.

Reporting

Dashlane and 1Password each offer reporting dashboards that allow IT personnel or administrators to access company-wide activity data, add employees, and manage groups and permissions.

1Password offers detailed reporting options. Administrators can run reports for individual employees, individual vaults, teams, and the whole business. Business plan subscribers can monitor who is accessing company resources, what devices they’re using to gain access, and what actions they take with those credentials.

1Password users can also create rules to allow or deny sign-in attempts from specific locations. This is helpful in highly regulated industries where you may not want certain company programs or data to be accessed outside of company buildings or via public Wi-Fi.

Dashlane provides an advanced reporting dashboard that provides an overview of your company’s password health, compromised passwords, and password quality. Administrators can also view user information and login activity logs from these dashboards.

How to choose between 1Password vs Dashlane

Dashlane and 1Password are both strong password management software options. Ultimately, deciding between the two comes down to your organization’s individual needs and preferences.

Dashlane is a bit more user-friendly, whereas 1Password can be a bit confusing at first. As such, Dashlane is a great choice if you are primarily looking for user friendly tool to help your employees manage their passwords. Dashlane is also the right choice for organizations using a single sign-on system.

1Password is a good choice for organizations that plan to heavily utilize the password sharing functions as the platform’s vault system can be a good way to share passwords among employees. For example, you can have a social media vault, travel booking vault, and other vaults designed to be shared by employees in a specific department or project. It is a nice system for keeping things updated and organized if you will be sharing accounts with others.