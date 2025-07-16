We are committed to:

Helping IT leaders make great decisions about technology.

Ensuring those leaders have the knowledge to implement it.

Understanding how the changing world of technology will eventually impact the organization.

IT professionals, managers, and executives lead organizations by providing the technology information and advice that helps their organizations grow, and TechRepublic support them with news stories, insights, features, tutorials and product recommendations they can trust.

We provide critical takeaways for readers who are in a hurry and in-depth analysis and insights for those conducting deep research into products, news and issues.

TechRepublic and sponsored content

Our partners and sponsors fund our high-quality journalism and product evaluations, but they do not influence our coverage or editorial decisions. They understand that our value comes from our commitment to providing the best answer to our readers — and that the trust that readers have in us brings the highest-quality audience to our site.

The insights and product analysis that appears in our articles reflects the judgment of our editors and writers that this is information our readers need to know — and it passes through multiple layers of review before it appears on our pages. While we have decades of experience in tech, we continuously strive to stay on top of evolving technology.

We may be compensated by vendors who appear on our product review pages through methods such as affiliate links or sponsored partnerships. This may influence how and where their products appear on our site, but vendors cannot pay to influence the content of our reviews.

TechRepublic’s AI Usage Policy

At TechRepublic, we use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support our editorial process, primarily in the early stages of content development. These tools may assist with tasks such as generating outlines, suggesting story ideas, or drafting language. However, all published articles are substantially supplemented, written, fact-checked, and defined by our editorial team. AI does not publish to our site; only humans do.

Every article—whether written by a journalist, created with the assistance of AI, or a combination of both—undergoes a rigorous human review process. Professional editors conduct detailed developmental edits and fact-checks, followed by a final review by a managing editor before publication. This ensures all content meets our editorial standards for accuracy, clarity, and editorial voice.

TechRepublic is committed to producing content that is accurate, original, and trustworthy. Our editorial integrity is central to our mission. We apply the same quality standards to AI-assisted content as we do to traditionally authored work. We do not tolerate plagiarism, misinformation, or fabricated claims, regardless of the source.

To prevent AI misuse, we maintain strict internal controls. AI-assisted drafts are reviewed for factual accuracy, scanned for plagiarism, and checked for hallucinated or misleading information. Our editors are trained to detect and correct common AI errors, and we take full editorial responsibility for every article we publish.

We view AI as a creative support tool, not a substitute for journalistic judgment, editorial expertise, or human accountability. All final content is the product of human oversight and decision-making. For more detailed information, see our full Editorial Policy.

About translated content

Some portions of the TechRepublic website have been translated for your convenience using translation software powered by third-party services, including AI-based translators. Reasonable efforts have been made to provide an accurate translation; however, no automated translation is perfect nor is it intended to replace human translators. Translations are provided as a service to users of the TechRepublic website, and are provided “as is.” No warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied, is made as to the accuracy, reliability, or correctness of any translations made from English into any other language. Some content (such as images, videos, Flash, etc.) may not be accurately translated due to the limitations of the translation software.