2 ways to turn on dark mode in Android Q

Android Q brings to light the much-anticipated dark mode, which prevents eye strain and extends battery life.

With Android Q comes the much-anticipated dark mode. Yes. Welcome to the mode used by Sith Lords across the universe. Or not.

Regardless of who might use dark mode, it's purpose is simple — to darken the Android UI elements, such that they are not only easier on the eyes in dark environments, but easier on the device battery. So whether you want to enable dark mode to prevent eye strain or extend your battery life, it's there to be had.

But how do you enable this mode? Let me count the ways. Two, in fact. Let me show you how.

Enabling dark mode

The simplest method is to pull down the Notification shade twice and tap Battery Saver. That automatically switches Android Q to dark mode.

The second method is via the Settings app.

Pull down the notification shade twice, tap the gear icon to open Settings, go to Display, and tap Theme. When prompted, tap Dark, and the UI will switch to dark mode.

Caveat

Here's the caveat to the different switching methods. If you switch using Battery Saver, your device will also adhere to the rules set forth by that mode. In other words, your device will wait until you look at an app to refresh its content, will stop the use of location services when your screen is off, and will stop apps from doing things in the background.

But if you enable dark mode via Battery Saver, you can switch back to light mode using the same method. If you enable Dark Mode via the Settings app, you cannot disable it using the Battery Saver method. You must go back through Settings | Display | Theme.

Either way, dark mode will make a lot of Android users quite happy. If you happen to be one of those users, enjoy this new feature.

