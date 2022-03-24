Automation is impacting every industry, requiring businesses to seek out experts in a variety of fields. These TechRepublic Premium hiring kits showcase four up and coming automation-focused careers.

Chances are that you use at least a few automated processes each day. For example, you may program your coffeemaker to brew your favorite cup of joe at the same time each day. Or you might receive a notification via email when someone mentions you in a shared document.

Automation in its various forms is changing every industry. While some examples of automation, such as those above, simply save time and effort, other possibilities, such as robotics used in manufacturing, improve safety, reduce costs and ensure high-quality products.

In fact, the benefits of automation are inspiring organizations to quickly take advantage of the current tech available. According to the Fortune Business Insights Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis report, the global industrial automation market is expected to grow to approximately $395 billion by 2029. This is a drastic increase, considering the market share in 2021 was approximately $191 billion.

Are robots taking our jobs?

The growth of automation hasn’t been accepted by all. There are still those out there who fear that tech such as AI and robotics will take their jobs. Is it true?

According to the 2020 World Economic Forum Future of Jobs report, 85 million jobs could be displaced through the use of automation. However, this same report said that 97 million new roles may emerge as a result of the use of intelligent machines.

While there’s so much we still don’t know about the future of automation, one thing is for sure: It will continue to increase in use. And this means new talent will be required to develop, maintain, troubleshoot and improve the machines that make it all work.

If you’re an organization ready to take advantage of the many benefits of automation, you’ll need to find qualified automation professionals for your team. Whether you’re looking for a robotics engineer or an individual dedicated to machine learning, we have a TechRepublic Premium hiring kit to help.

These hiring kits are perfect for determining what to look for during the hiring process, and they include sample job descriptions, salary expectations and more. Simply download the hiring kit and you’re good to go.

What keeps your organization running? Processes. Whether you’re sending an email to a client or developing products, everything can be distilled into a process. When these processes are automated, organizations can increase efficiency and improve their bottom line.

But who is responsible for automating these processes to ensure success? The automation specialist. These individuals are tasked with developing the systems, applications and tools that automate an organization’s processes from start to finish.

These individuals should have a wide range of technical expertise and the ability to write code, install databases, configure hardware, test operating systems and more.

Download the Hiring Kit: Automation Specialist on TechRepublic Premium

A unique field of automation is found in computer vision technology. This technology seeks to automate the tasks typically performed by the human visual system and is used in a wide range of applications, from IoT to robotics.

Computer vision engineers spend their time programming computers to complete complex tasks associated with digital images and videos. This means they must have a robust skill set that enables them to develop computer vision models, create dataset libraries and much more.

Individuals interested in this career path should be able to develop and test prototypes, build search engines and systems, and develop software modules for large-scale image data processing, among other tasks.

Download the Hiring Kit: Computer Vision Engineer on TechRepublic Premium

True automation requires both artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). In machine learning, an algorithm is used to collect data that predicts what comes next in a process. Over time, the machine learns from the data without the need for additional programming.

To combine the power of machine learning with automation, organizations require a machine learning engineer. These individuals are responsible for designing, developing, programming and implementing machine learning applications. This means they must have niche knowledge of both data science and software engineering.

A machine learning engineer’s know-how should include system design, an understanding of data structures and the ability to program applications.

Download the Hiring Kit: Machine Learning Engineer on TechRepublic Premium

For many industries, manufacturing is critical to business success. And many manufacturing facilities use robotics, an advanced form of automation, in some way. To keep these machines running safely and efficiently, businesses require professionals tasked with developing, testing and maintaining them.

Enter the robotics engineer. These individuals will design and build robots, code necessary robotic processes and develop the procedures a robot will follow once built. This means engineers must have advanced knowledge of engineering, robotics and programming.

Download the Hiring Kit: Robotics Engineer on TechRepublic Premium