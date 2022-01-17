4 non-coding jobs every IT team needs

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Programmers, engineers and developers are critical to any IT team, but positions that don't involve code are important, too. These hiring kits will help you find the best candidates for those jobs.

Programmers, engineers and developers are often regarded as the rock stars of the IT team. When everything from building ecommerce functionality to addressing clients' software needs requires code, the reason becomes crystal clear: Those professionals are the backbone of any tech-based initiative.

Such roles are regularly included in various fast-growing job lists. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the software developer career alone is expected to grow by a whopping 22% between now and 2030. And in 2020, nearly 2 million software developer jobs existed across the country.

But even though it should be a priority to find talented programmers, engineers and developers for your team, other IT-related functions — such as overseeing regulatory compliance, planning and managing budgets and maintaining effective internal auditing systems — play a vital role as well.

Luckily, there are individuals out there with skill sets to fulfill all of these needs and more. Below, you'll find TechRepublic hiring kits that to help you fill four of the key non-coding positions your IT team needs.

Hiring Kit: Compliance officer Regulatory compliance is essential for any business in any industry. However, compliance within the tech industry can be especially complex. Advancements such as BYOD (bring your own device) and the threats posed to data and individual security are inspiring a steady stream of new regulations. The compliance officer is responsible for staying abreast of regulatory changes to ensure that your IT team and its technology products are — and remain — compliant with these regulations. They're also responsible for developing strategic plans to achieve compliance with all applicable regulations and for making sure that the plans are implemented and followed. What to look for in a compliance officer The right candidate should have several years of experience in regulatory compliance, and it's best if this experience includes work in your specific business niche. Strong candidates will also be detail-oriented, meticulous and confident in their abilities, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Hiring Kit: IT finance manager/budget director IT expenses tend to be among the most expensive categories within a business. And the amount of cash companies are investing in IT is only growing. A recent survey completed by Spiceworks Ziff Davis found that 53% of businesses in North America and Europe expect year-over-year IT spending to increase in 2022. The ebb and flow of IT budgets requires a finance manager or budget director to ensure your company remains profitable. They're responsible for developing a budgetary plan to ensure that profitability and for achieving the best value from your company's IT investment. What to look for in an IT finance manager or budget director Any finance manager or budget director should have an in-depth background in business, finance and accounting. But for an IT-based position, candidates should also have experience in information technology, including product life cycles and development processes. This includes experience in advanced technology, such as cloud computing and IoT. In addition, they should be able to communicate with all stakeholders within the business from the C-suite down.

Hiring Kit: Chief diversity officer The success of your enterprise is dependent upon your employees. The talent, ability, unique background and one-of-a-kind perspective each employee brings to your team does, in fact, drive success. That's why it's critical to embrace and work toward the development of a diverse team. The chief diversity officer is responsible for developing and monitoring programs that ensure the hiring of employees with diverse cultural, educational and career-based experiences. They're also responsible for developing inclusion initiatives, such as critical diversity training. What to look for in a chief diversity officer The chief diversity officer should have significant experience in human resource management, with excellent business acumen and experience as a leader. Good candidates should be able to work and inspire all teams within every area of business, from marketing to legal. They should also be confident and place importance on being a positive influence on others.