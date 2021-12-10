5 online brain games to help WFH employees improve mental function

Working from home has advantages, but it also can create a decline in mental health. The good news is, there are online games that can help improve mental function.

Physical health symptoms aren't the only concern for employers when it comes to their employees. A report by Qualtrics found that 41.6% of surveyed respondents said there'd been a decline in their mental health since the start of COVID-19, with employees rating their health at 3 or less on a 10-point scale.

So what can employers do to help employees improve and maintain their mental health? Allow them to have some fun while working remotely. It's not enough to be challenged by work or complex tasks. Employees need to have a bit of approved downtime to get exercise, fresh air, a beverage or snack, and maybe even play an online game that can help provide some fun while improving their mental health.

Playing online games can provide some of these benefits, when played in short bursts, Increasing and refreshing mental capabilities:

Reduces feelings of isolation and anxiety

Improves responses to stress

Reduces burnout and mental exhaustion

Increases productivity

Improves problem-solving

Encourages innovative thought

Employees can try some of these online brain games to help improve and support their mental health.

Online brain games for WFH employees

Some online games may reduce anxiety, depression or stress; these are just a few that can help improve mental function in general. Most can be downloaded free but have limited functions and use. Each has a paid subscription with full functionality and access to all available games.

Elevate Image: Elevate Elevate is a game that can help WFH employees stay sharp and increase their confidence and productivity. It helps them improve focus, listening skills, problem-solving, and retention. It's available on Apple iOS, Android and Google Play. Key features of Elevate: Over 40 different mini-games

Personalized brain training

Daily games to challenge employees

Different levels to challenge employees

The ability for employees to track their performance Pricing: Elevate can be downloaded using Android and iOS. A monthly subscription plan is $4.99, and an annual subscription plan is available at $39.99. Elevate

Happy Neuron Image: Happy Neuron Happy Neuron is a complete brain training program focused on improving cognitive function by stimulating concentration, increasing memory and challenging logical thinking. It can help improve employee confidence and productivity. Key features of Happy Neuron: Multiple games

Five main cognitive function challenges

Progressive programs

Optional supervised sessions and personalized guidance

Performance tracking Pricing: Happy Neuron is available through a subscription model. For more on pricing, contact Happy Neuron using the website contact form. Happy Neuron

Lumosity Image: Lumosity Lumosity can help WFH employees improve memory and flexibility with fun games designed to train cognition. Games are categorized into key areas such as speed, memory, flexibility and problem-solving. Key features of Lumosity: Daily challenges

Detailed progress tracking

Games playable by skill level Pricing: Luminosity is available through Google Play and Apple iOS with a monthly subscription for $11.99 and an annual subscription at $59.99. Lumosity

Peak Image: Peak Peak games provide fun, stimulating games that focus on improving cognitive skills by challenging the skills that matter to each employee. While employees play games, Peak tests their focus, memory, problem-solving, mental agility and more. Key features of Peak: Over 40 games

A coach feature to challenge employees with new workouts

Progress tracking

Tailored games

Advanced training programs Pricing: A limited version of Peak can be downloaded free using Android, Apple iOS or Amazon. A Pro version is available as a monthly subscription at the cost of $4.99, a quarterly plan at $24.99 and an annual subscription plan at $34.99. Peak