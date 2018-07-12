Top 5: Things to know about FIDO

Fido is a dog but FIDO, all caps, is the pathway to the elimination of the password. Imagine it. A world where you no longer have to remember the phrase CorrectHorseBatteryStaple with the es replaced by 3s in order to log in to... anything.

This dream is not only possible but getting closer.

Here are 5 things to know about the FIDO project.

No company owns it. It's a 501(c)6 non-profit organization formed in July 2012. Organizations like multiple banks, device makers and telcos around the world have pledged to adopt FIDO including Samsung, JD.com, China Telecom, Bank of America, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and more. It works to make standards. FIDO is putting its WebAuthn standard for password-free Web authentication through the W3C standards process. It hit the Candidate Recommendation stage in April 2018. It has support. Microsoft is integrating it with Windows Hello. Firefox, Chrome and Edge all have support in place or on the way. And Apple's Safari engineers are part of the WebAuthn working group under FIDO. It's simple and flexible. Since the work is done in the browser it can work with whatever the user has. Fingerprint readers or facial recognition or a Yubikey or even something yet to be invented. It's strong. User credentials do not need to leave the user's device and are never stored on servers. It's a zero-knowledge proof. The app or browser does the work of matching the credential with the service in a way that protects against phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks.

Yes it takes a lot to make the world's largest companies decide to play nice together on something but frustration with passwords looks to be the kind of thing that can.

It's a slow kill, but the death of the password is coming.

For the latest IT security news and tips, subscribe to our Cybersecurity Insider newsletter. Subscribe

Also see