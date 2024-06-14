Living in the age of the remote worker, it’s easy for anyone who gets the go-ahead from their company to hit the road or take to the skies with excitement and abandon. And though it might not fly by as fast and as easily as a vacation, time and money can move fast when working remotely or traveling for business.

To help readers better prepare for and afford a life of working on the road, we recommend following these five well-appointed tips.

1. Take Time to Find an Affordable Flight

We live in a time when airline rates have gone through the roof. Those who will be traveling regularly as a part of their business travel or remote work lifestyles should take the time to book flights that are affordable. In addition to putting in the research hours, you can find more flights for better rates by using verified deal alert trackers.

2. Stay Aware of Your Time Zones

When you’re traveling around the world and working, you’re going to be interacting with colleagues, clients, and peers in different time zones day after day. It’s important that you equip yourself with a reliable solution for calendar keeping and office production to make sure that you know when to log on for meetings, brainstorms, and any other communications.

Considering your time zones is also paramount for project-based remote workers and business travelers, of which there are many. You don’t have to just keep track of your meetings, but also your deadlines. Staying well organized with productivity software will be crucial to maintaining success on the road.

3. Consider Refurbished Electronics

Life on the road obviously can get expensive, but you can’t work at all without a reliable computer. For those who want to take to the road or a new country ASAP but don’t have a reliable computer, consider looking to the amazing market of refurbished devices out there. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also be helping the environment by reducing e-waste!

4. Invest in a Reliable VPN Subscription

Whether or not your work computer is refurbished or new, you still need to keep it protected while traveling for work. One of the most effective and popular ways to do this is with a reliable VPN solution. With a virtual private network, you don’t have to worry about exposing yourself, your work data, and your computer to hackers and malicious actors on local networks.

The Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router is a piece of hardware designed to protect professionals on the road. With military-grade encryption and blazing-fast speeds, it can help users stay safe while improving their productivity. If you’re part of a small team, you can even save on the one-time payment for this travel router, which can connect up to five devices simultaneously.

5. Take Care With Your Cybersecurity

While staying off networks that you don’t know is a great first step towards protecting your cybersecurity when working on the road, it’s not all you can do. Make sure that your operating system is as up-to-date as possible on a regular basis to make sure that you’re getting the best security features that your computer has to offer.

It’s also important when considering cybersecurity on the road, to only subscribe to software solutions that are reputable and safe.

In a world where remote work and frequent business travel are becoming the norm, being well-prepared is essential. These five tips will help you navigate the challenges of working on the go, ensuring that you stay productive, secure and financially savvy. From finding affordable flights and managing time zones to investing in refurbished electronics and reliable cybersecurity solutions, each step is crucial for a seamless experience. By following these guidelines, you can make the most of your mobile work lifestyle while minimizing potential setbacks.

Prices and availability are subject to change.