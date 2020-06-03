6 best cameras for video conferencing

With remote work as the new normal, video conferencing has become even more critical to daily business operations. Professionals need to have quality equipment to hold quality meetings.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated remote work, resulting in professionals relying on collaboration tools more than ever. Phone calls have shifted to email and instant messaging, conferences have become webinars, and meetings have shifted to video conferences.

Video conferencing, in particular, has become crucial to daily remote work. The market for video conferencing is predicted to reach $11.56 billion by 2027, a Transparency Market Research report found.

Between Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and Skype, users have plenty of options for maintaining a virtual face-to-face connection. With video conferencing being the main medium of business communication, having the right equipment is even more important to hosting successful meetings. For those wanting to ensure their meetings run smoothly, check out the following high-quality web cameras.

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Razer Kiyo Image: Amazon/Razer The biggest appeal of the Razer Kiyo is its image quality. With a built-in ring light, the webcam illuminates the speaker in any lighting scenario. The camera can record at 30 frames per second (fps) at 1080p, or 60fps at 720p. For content creators or regular professionals who find themselves working in low-light settings, this camera is ideal. $225 at Amazon

Logitech BRIO Image: Logitech The Logitech Brio has one of the best resolutions on this list. The camera delivers 4K Ultra HD 1080p at either 30fps or 60fps. Brio is great for business professionals, since it's compatible with Skype for Business, ready for Microsoft Teams, and works with Microsoft Cortana and Windows Hello. Not only does the camera produce high-quality video, but it's also secure, powered by optical and infrared sensors, and equipped with secure facial recognition via Windows Hello. $199 at Logitech

Microsoft LifeCam Studio for Business Image: Microsoft The LifeCam Studio from Microsoft is enterprise ready with Skype for Business. With a 1080p HD widescreen sensor, 720p HD video chat, and TrueColor technology with face tracking, the camera produces bright, colorful video. The camera has a 360-degree rotation and can be mounted on a tripod, making it ideal for presentations. Best of all, the camera and all of its features are available for under $100. $94 at Microsoft

AUSDOM 1080p HD Webcam Camera Image: Amazon/AUSDOM One of the more affordable cameras on this list, the AUSDOM HD Webcam still comes with full 1080p HD and supports 12MP stills. With an embedded noise-cancelling microphone and low-light compensation, this camera is a great option for professionals on a budget. $79 at Amazon

Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam Image: Logitech The most affordable option on this list, Logitech's C920S offers quality 1080p video at 30fps and dual microphones. The compact, flexible design allows the camera to be used for laptops, monitors, or tripods. The built-in HD autofocus and light correction will make you look clear and defined in any lighting environment. $69 at Logitech

Lenovo VoIP 360 Camera Speaker Image: Amazon/Lenovo Lenovo isn't only known for business laptops--the company also has a full suite of various webcams. This camera provides one of the most immersive video call experiences. The ball-shaped device provides 360-degree, hi-resolution camera and speakers. With multi-directional microphones, calls can be picked up at a distance. The device is compact and USB-enabled, making the camera a great mobile option. It is also optimized for Microsoft Skype for Business, Skype, Amazon Chime, Cisco Webex, Cisco Jabber, Google Hangouts, Zoom, BlueJeans, and more. $219 at Lenovo



