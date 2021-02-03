6 enterprise security software options to keep your organization safe

Enterprise security software is essential to protecting company data, personnel, and customers. Learn about some of the popular options available for your organization.

Enterprise security software comes in many forms and flavors. Designed to protect businesses and end users, this software is intended to prevent and remediate threats and keep confidential data from falling into the wrong hands.

Dave Cole, CEO and co-founder of Open Raven, a cloud native data protection platform, had this to say on the topic: "Cloud data protection platforms are at the top of the list of the most in-demand enterprise software products right now. The key drivers are the emerging data privacy regulations getting enforced with stiff penalties and the non-stop stream of cloud data leaks, a continuous threat to the enterprise's crown jewels, its data."

Cole said modern data security needs to address the overwhelming velocity, variety, volume, and veracity of big data today, which has largely moved to public cloud, so it is critical to identify where your sensitive data is and apply monitoring and protection on all data stores across the enterprise multicloud.

Here are six possible solutions we've put together for your organization to consider.

Trulioo Image: Trulioo Trulioo is a global identity verification company. It delivers trust, privacy, and safety online through scalable and holistic identity verification. Trulioo provides organizations with secure access to GlobalGateway, the world's largest marketplace of reliable and independent data sources, to help meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, reduce the risk of fraud, and increase trust and safety online. Key product features: EmbedID, designed to help businesses detect fraud by applying a layered, risk-based approach during the account creation process. With EmbedID, businesses have the ability to quickly and easily customize their identity verification and document verification workflows to meet specific business requirements and use cases. Preconfigured to GlobalGateway: The world's largest marketplace of reliable and independent data sources, EmbedID gives businesses access to modern technologies to detect fraud at various customer touch points. By combining this capability with a bank-grade identity verification program, businesses are able to effectively streamline identity verification processes in order to help meet AML and KYC compliance requirements, prevent fraud, and increase trust and safety. Trulioo offers a free limited startup package and business plans start at $500/month. $500 at Trulioo

BeyondTrust Image: BeyondTrust BeyondTrust offers a universal privilege management approach intended to secure users, assets, and sessions. It works either via Software as a Service (SAAS) or can be implemented on-premises. The software has the capability to make access to privileged accounts only available when needed, to tie the access to other criteria such as approved change/maintenance windows or service tickets and to permit role-based access to determine available privileges based on what responsibilities a user is trying to fulfill. $35 at BeyondTrust

Cyber Forza Hawk-Eye Cyber Defense Image: Cyber Forza Cyber Forza offers an array of enterprise security software options covering threat management, risk management, core platforms, edge platforms, and endpoint clients, including Hawk-Eye Cyber Defense. Key features include next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response to address threats (including an artificial intelligence component), intrusion detection and prevention, and USB device control. $399 at Cyber Forza

Fortinet FortiSOAR Image: Fortinet Fortinet said "Fortisoar is a holistic security orchestration, automation and response workbench, designed for security teams to efficiently respond to the ever-increasing influx of alerts, repetitive manual processes, and shortage of resources. "This customizable security operations platform provides automated playbooks and incident triaging, and real-time remediation for enterprises to identify, defend, and counter attacks." The company said the tool optimizes SOC team productivity with more than 300 security platforms and more than 3,000 actions. In a nutshell, FortiSOAR offers a single-point console where all security-related data can be organized for better understanding of risks, more efficient remediation of threats and the best ROI from the product. Pricing is complex, and the platform itself can range from $56,000 to $225,000, user seat licenses $22,500 and 1/3/5 perpetual license offerings from $47K/$143K/$239K. Fortinet Fortisoar

F-Secure Protection Service for Business Image: F-Secure F-Secure Protection Service for Business can protect all endpoints regardless of OS or type using integrated patch management. This means end users and servers can be safely protected via a single cloud-based management portal. Touted to work without the need for IT security expertise, F-Secure offers a "set it and forget it" approach based on heuristic analysis, advanced machine learning, and real-time threat intelligence. The patch management function said to be the only one of its kind, and F-Secure claims this can block up to 80% of attacks by remediating vulnerabilities before they are exploited. $39 at F-Secure